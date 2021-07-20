Tallahassee church still struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been almost three years since Hurricane Michael hit the Big Bend and one local church is still dealing with the aftermath.

Deacon James Lee with Mt. Olive Holiness Church, Inc. says a tree crashed through the roof of the church, causing major water damage to the floors, pews, and other equipment. The water damage eventually turned to mold, making the church unsafe for members to attend.

“We have bible study on Wednesday nights, prayer service on Friday nights, and regular church Sunday services on Sunday morning,” said Deacon Lee.

The church received a grant from FEMA in the amount of $207,000. Lee said a condition of the grant requires the church to come up with 25%, which according to Lee equals $51,000. However, that’s proving difficult for the small church, with a number of members not working.

“Being a church with just five or six adults in it, and most of us are retired. Our pastor is retired from highway patrol,” said Lee.

Before the pandemic, the congregation was allowed to use another church’s sanctuary but then went remote during COVID.

Now that the church is hoping to restore and reopen the building, Deacon Lee is reaching out on social media. He created a GoFundme asking for the community’s support in raising the additional funds needed to release the FEMA grant.

According to Lee, several donations have already been made.

