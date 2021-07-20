Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters respond to 2 structure fires

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to an apartment fire and duplex fire within a roughly six-hour period.

The call for the first fire came in around 6 p.m. Monday, and crews were sent to an apartment on the 400 block of West College Avenue, TFD says. As they arrived, firefighters realized the building’s sprinkler system put out the fire. TFD says the crews worked to remove smoke and water from the apartment.

All the people escaped from that fire safely. TFD determined the fire started from cooking in the kitchen.

The call for the next fire came in around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, TFD says. When crews arrived at the duplex in the 2300 block of High Road, all the people were safe outside the building.

TFD says firefighters reported fire through the roof of one side of the duplex, and it was starting to reach the second residence.

“Crews quickly made an interior attack on the fire and stopped it from spreading any further,” the press release says.

The part of the duplex the fire started in was unoccupied and under construction, firefighters say. TFD says the cause of that fire is still under investigation.

The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS helped TFD at both scenes.

TFD says it will provide two smoke alarms at no cost to homeowners who are either physically or financially unable to buy or install their own alarms. You can make a request online through the form at this link, or you can call 850-891-6600.

