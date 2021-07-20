Two children missing from Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are searching for two missing children from Jackson County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Emily and Jonathan Gonzalez are missing from Cottondale.

Emily, 14, was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black Crocs. Jonathan, 12, was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with an Atlanta Braves logo and dark shorts.

Authorities say it’s possible the children are with Jonathan Gonzalez, 40, and could be traveling in a 2016 red Ford 300 series with a Florida tag reading HXQM58.

If you see the missing children, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. They ask that you do not approach them.

