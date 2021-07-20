Advertisement

US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia. U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation, Tuesday, July 20, into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 11 complaints about brakes made by Haldex Commercial Vehicle Systems.

There were seven reports of fires, but no injuries.

The complaints say that problems occurred mostly on Kenworth and Peterbilt semis.

The agency says it’s investigating problems with brakes from the 2015 through 2020 model years.

The probe covers certain Haldex Gold Seal brake chambers, which convert compressed air into a mechanical force that stops the trucks.

The brakes can drag and eventually cause fires.

The investigation could lead to a recall.

Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from Haldex.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Fenn was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail on a charge of battery.
Quincy man arrested for harassing women at Walmart
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Sheriff: deputies kill suspect during arrest attempt in Grady County
Heather Terry was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
CCSO makes drug bust during traffic stop, finds crystal meth
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home
Sarah Brown
A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car

Latest News

Elizabeth Licata, moderator of the Facebook group, WNY Gardeners, poses for a photograph on...
Hoe no! Facebook snafu spells trouble for gardening group
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Climate envoy says US, China must end world’s ‘suicide pact’
In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California
FILE PHOTO: Paige Carter-Smith testified last Thursday; her cross-examination took more than...
Carter-Smith wraps up testimony in Burnette corruption trial, undercover FBI agent to take stand
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’