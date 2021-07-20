Advertisement

Valdosta homicide investigation underway

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Monday 911 call that someone was shot.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., police responded to Enmarket in the 700 block of East Park Avenue about a 911 call that someone was shot.

An officer was in the area, heard gunshots, and got to the scene. Police tried to give aid to the 21-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to VPD.

Police said they believe it’s an isolated incident but the investigation is still ongoing.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. If anyone has information on this case please contact the police department,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, or call the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

Leon County Booking Report: July 20, 2021