Valdosta State University announces teacher pipeline program

VSU introduced an incentive program for young people who want to become teachers.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The State Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum about solving some of South Georgia’s economic issues.

That includes making sure workers have the education and training needed to fill many open positions.

Valdosta State University is working to help with the workforce crisis.

The CEO and President of Georgia Chamber Chris Clark said the number one issue we’re facing right now is keeping educated workers in the region.

Chris Clark, president and CEO of Georiga Chamber said the number one issue we're facing right...
Valdosta State University is working to combat that issue with their nursing and engineering program.

They’ve also introduced an incentive program for young people who want to become teachers.

Vice President for University Advancement John Crawford says the program will encourage them to stay in South Georgia.

John Crawford, VP for University Advancement
John Crawford, VP for University Advancement(WALB)

“They receive a full, four-year tuition scholarship to get an education degree. Once they become licensed, the endowment also pays a two-year stipend for those students to return to a rural title one school. What we’re doing is creating a teacher pipeline,” said Crawford.

He said this will also improve K-12 education in South Georgia by providing devoted teachers.

The program starts when a rural Georgia Title I school student is in 10th grade.

Principals, teachers, and guidance counselors will nominate students they think should get this opportunity.

The State Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum about solving some of south Georgia's economic...
