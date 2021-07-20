VSU celebrates diversity, inclusion with new planned plaza

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University made a special announcement on Tuesday and soon, it will be breaking ground for its new National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Plaza.

It’s going to be a visual tribute to Blazer Nation’s diversity, equity and inclusivity.

The plaza will be located near the fine arts building.

A new National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza coming soon to VSU. (Valdosta State University)

President of Valdosta Alumni Chapter of NPHC Ronald Skrine said it’s a great visual tribute of everything they do for the campus and community.

“From a standpoint of all the work that our organizations do in the community, all the things that we have been involved in throughout history. It’s a great way to give a knot to our organization that works so hard and have contributed not only to Valdosta State University but the history of this country,” said Skrine.

Valdosta State’s first NPHC chapter was formed in 1971.

The overall NPHC was founded over 90 years ago. It’s made up of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities.

University leaders said the idea for the plaza had been in talks for years. They’re happy to finally see it happen.

“The mission of the project is to help celebrate the legacy of our NPHC chapter and the future that these chapters are going to bring to our campus,” said Madison Beaumarchais, the assistant director of fraternity and sorority life.

Beaumarchais said when designing the plaza, they wanted a space where organizations can host events or hang out.

Now, they can have new member presentations there, shows, and enjoy the outdoors with sitting and picnic space.

This project comes as the university celebrates 50 years of NPHC on campus.

This project comes as the university celebrates 50 years of NPHC on campus. (Valdosta State University)

They hope to break ground on Sept. 18 and host a ribbon-cutting celebration during Homecoming in early November.

“It’s a great way for when people walk around campus, they’ll be able to see that Valdosta State is diverse and is aware of its diversity and history of our organizations,” said Skrine.

An online fundraising campaign to support the development of this project kicks off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and runs through Aug. 20.

They hope to raise $110,000.

Any funds raised beyond that will support scholarships for NPHC students.

For those who wish to commemorate their support of this project, the NPHC has established a commemorative brick paver program. NPHC alumni who make a donation of $200 or more will be given the opportunity to personalize a paver in a premium location within their organization’s section of the plaza. Friends of VSU who donate at least $100 will be given the opportunity to personalize a paver in the pathway approaching the plaza.

Click here if you would like to donate and support.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.