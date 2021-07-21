Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Sheriff: deputies kill suspect during arrest attempt in Grady County
Thirty people were arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting ring in Lafayette County,...
30 arrested in connection to Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring
FILE PHOTO: Paige Carter-Smith testified last Thursday; her cross-examination took more than...
Paige Carter-Smith and undercover FBI Agent ‘Mike Miller’ testify in Burnette trial
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases;...
Leon County, Florida seeing increase in COVID cases
Leon County Booking Report: July 20, 2021

Latest News

Officials hope this image will leave a lasting impression with drivers to follow speed limits...
Cub hit by vehicle at Yosemite National park, mother grieves loss of her young
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
Crash
Crash with injuries reported on Highway 27 in Suwannee Co.
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant