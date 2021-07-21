Crash with injuries reported on Highway 27 in Suwannee Co.

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee Fire Rescue reported a crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 27 in Branford Wednesday morning.

According to SFR’s Facebook post, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in front of a Dollar General. SFR put out the traffic alert around 10 a.m.

Two fire stations responded to the crash. At one point, all four lanes were blocked due to the wreck. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays as a result of the crash.

