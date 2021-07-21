Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

