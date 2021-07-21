Advertisement

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus,” Moody wrote.

Moody said she is only experiencing “mild symptoms” and that her family is healthy.

Moody added, “As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health.”

