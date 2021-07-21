Former Seminole reacts to Bowden health announcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State University football players are showing an outpour of support for former coach Bobby Bowden, following his announcement that he is terminally ill.

Players who spoke with WCTV say that this outpour of love and support peaks to the man Bowden is and the impact he’s made.

In a statement this afternoon, FSU President John Thrasher said, “Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with dignity, class and a sense of humor. Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike.”

That legacy as a role model was seen first hand just last April, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis awarded Bowden with the first ever Florida Medal of Freedom.

Several players were there speaking about what a mentor he has been. WCTV spoke with Peter Boulware, who was also there that day, who says he has always been a man of integrity and leadership.

“He just had this leadership ability to where, when he said things or he did things people followed,” said Boulware. “People believed in the things he would say. It’s just, that’s just the mark to me of a great leader.”

Boulware said that, of course, he’s saddened to hear this diagnosis, but Bowden continued to make a tremendous impact on the entire Tallahassee community.

He added that, like many players, they wouldn’t be where they are today without him, and for that, they say “thank you.”

