‘He’s changed so many lives’: UNC head coach Mack sends well wishes to Bowden from ACC Kickoff

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bobby Bowden’s impact on Florida State University, Tallahassee and the entire state of Florida is unmatched, but his reach goes far beyond the state line.

College football is the sport it is because of Bowden, and the outpouring of support at ACC Kickoff for the former head Seminole after the announcement of his terminal diagnosis is only proof of that.

One such well wisher is FSU alumnus and North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, a legend in his own right, winning a national title at Texas in 2005 and is the most successful head coach in Tar Heel history.

Many of Brown’s Tar Heel squads have had big time battles against the Seminoles during the Bowden Dynasty of the 90′s.

Brown was sincere in his love, appreciation and concern for Bowden.

“I love Coach Bowden and Ann and he’s been a mentor to me for many many years and I always laughed with Coach, ‘I put you in the Hall of Fame because you beat us so many times,’ but he’s changed so many lives and he’s touched so many lives in coaching and as a player and I just say thoughts and prayers are with he and the family, I love the boys and the brothers and thoughts and prayers are with him and the family at this time,” Brown said.

Outgoing FSU President John Thrasher, Athletic Director David Coburn and current FSU head coach Mike Norvell all released statements Wednesday, sending their support and well wishes towards Bowden’s way.

