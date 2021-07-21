Job fair in Moultrie open to the public

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Due to the high demand for workers, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair on July 22.

The Chamber President and CEO, Tommie Beth-Willis said they normally do this later in the year.

More than 20 business representatives will be there.

Tommie Beth-Willis, President and CEO, Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce (WALB)

“Be prepared to talk with employers. Come prepared to fill out applications, bring a resume. If they don’t have a resume that’s okay, come on. We want to help you get connected and find a job,” said Beth-Willis.

Positions available are in healthcare, locally-owned businesses, food processing industries, and others.

The fair will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Southern Regional Technical College in Moultrie.

