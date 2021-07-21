Advertisement

Missing Jackson County children found safe

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Emily and Jonathan Gonzalez are missing...
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Emily and Jonathan Gonzalez are missing from Cottondale.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says two children missing out of Cottondale have been found safe. Additionally, deputies say the suspect, 40-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez, has been arrested.

You can read the original story on the children’s disappearance below.

Authorities are searching for two missing children from Jackson County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Emily and Jonathan Gonzalez are missing from Cottondale.

Emily, 14, was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black Crocs. Jonathan, 12, was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with an Atlanta Braves logo and dark shorts.

Authorities say it’s possible the children are with Jonathan Gonzalez, 40, and could be traveling in a 2016 red Ford 300 series with a Florida tag reading HXQM58.

If you see the missing children, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. They ask that you do not approach them.

Two kids are missing from Jackson County.
Two kids are missing from Jackson County.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

