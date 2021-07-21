Registration open for VFD’s 9/11 Memorial 5K run

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This year for the first time, the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) will host a 9/11 Memorial 5K Run.

They’ll recognize the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

They’ll honor lives lost and all the first responders on the scene that day.

VFD came up with the 5K idea to get the community involved.

All proceeds will be going to The Ray Pfeifer Foundation. They help all 9/11 first responders, firefighters and police with medical needs insurance doesn’t cover.

”Twenty years ago, we promised to never forget and with this event, we get to keep that promise. We want the community to get more involved since it’s the 20th anniversary, and we want to help other first responders. That’s our job. That’s what we do, we help others. So this is a way we can help others extended outside of Valdosta,” said Cpl. Melissa Rowe with Valdosta Fire Department.

The race will have a patriotic theme.

First responders are encouraged to run in their uniforms.

It starts in downtown Valdosta. The racecourse will have two finish lines. The first is the official timed 5K distance and a second ceremonial finish line that will be a total of 3.43 miles.

That represents the 343 New York City firefighters who lost their lives.

VFD hopes to make this event an annual occurrence.

To find out more about the prizes and fees, click here. All participants that register on or before Aug. 31 will receive a 9/11 Memorial 5K Run T-Shirt on the morning of race day.

