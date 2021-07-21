Advertisement

Rep. Al Lawson: ‘expect an 18-week wait time’ for passport services

Florida residents planning to travel out of the country should expect an 18-week wait for...
Florida residents planning to travel out of the country should expect an 18-week wait for routine passport and passport renewals and 12 weeks for expediated passports.(WBRC)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida residents planning to travel out of the country should expect an 18-week wait for routine passport and passport renewals and 12 weeks for expediated passports, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced in a press release Wednesday.

As a result of the pandemic, all passport agencies closed for a time to implement safety precautions for their staff, and Rep. Lawson said his office has received an influx of calls and emails from constituents who are distressed that passport delays are disrupting their travel plans.

According to the press release, the 18-week timeframe includes up to 12 weeks for application processing and up to six weeks for mailing times on the front and back end. Expedited passport service can take up to 12 weeks from the day a customer submits their application to the day they receive a new passport.

For more information on this delay, click here. To contact Rep. Lawson’s office with passport inquiries, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Sheriff: deputies kill suspect during arrest attempt in Grady County
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Thirty people were arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting ring in Lafayette County,...
30 arrested in connection to Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases;...
Leon County, Florida seeing increase in COVID cases

Latest News

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The Tallahassee Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that is circulating...
TPD warning residents of utilities scam circulating in Tallahassee
First ever guardianship taskforce to meet
The plight of pop star Britney Spears is shining a spotlight on thousands of Floridians who...
First ever guardianship task force to meet