Rep. Al Lawson: ‘expect an 18-week wait time’ for passport services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida residents planning to travel out of the country should expect an 18-week wait for routine passport and passport renewals and 12 weeks for expediated passports, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced in a press release Wednesday.

As a result of the pandemic, all passport agencies closed for a time to implement safety precautions for their staff, and Rep. Lawson said his office has received an influx of calls and emails from constituents who are distressed that passport delays are disrupting their travel plans.

According to the press release, the 18-week timeframe includes up to 12 weeks for application processing and up to six weeks for mailing times on the front and back end. Expedited passport service can take up to 12 weeks from the day a customer submits their application to the day they receive a new passport.

For more information on this delay, click here. To contact Rep. Lawson’s office with passport inquiries, click here.

