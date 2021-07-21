Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigate early morning pedestrian crash

Live camera image from the scene of Tallahassee pedestrian crash.
Live camera image from the scene of Tallahassee pedestrian crash.(talgov.com)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3500 block of West Tennessee Street.

The crash happened around 6:15 Wednesday morning.

Police say the pedestrian, a woman, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes on West Tennessee Street between Blountstown Street and Capital Circle will stay closed at the investigation continues.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

TPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak to an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV with the latest information.

