TallyToTokyo: Recapping the first day of action from the 2020 Games

TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - After a 364 day delay, competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games began Tuesday night for those of us still stateside, with the opening of the softball and women’s soccer competitions.

Athletes with local ties to the area competed all evening long. Here’s how they performed:

Soccer

Gabby Carle - Canada

Florida State defender Gabby Carle did not take the field in Canada’s 1-1 draw with Japan.

Casey Krueger - United States

Former FSU striker Casey Kruger did not see the field in the U.S’ upset 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Softball

Kaleigh Rafter - Canada

Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter caught and hit clean-up for Team Canada as they shut out Mexico, 4-0, in the Mexicans first ever Olympic softball game.

Rafter went 2-for-4 with an RBI, knocking in the game’s first run, part of a two-run bottom of the first for Canada.

Elisa Cecchetti - Italy

Former TCC Eagle Elisa Cecchetti did not see the field in Italy’s 2-0 loss to the United States.

The U.S. and Canada will play each other Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

