Advertisement

#TallyToTokyo: Recapping the first day of action from the 2020 Games

Canadian players wave following their 3-0 win over Mexico in their softball game at the 2020...
Canadian players wave following their 3-0 win over Mexico in their softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - After a 364 day delay, competition in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games began Tuesday night for those of us still stateside, with the opening of the softball and women’s soccer competitions.

Athletes with local ties to the area competed all evening long. Here’s how they performed:

Soccer

Gabby Carle - Canada

Florida State defender Gabby Carle did not take the field in Canada’s 1-1 draw with Japan.

Casey Krueger - United States

Former FSU striker Casey Kruger did not see the field in the U.S’ upset 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Softball

Kaleigh Rafter - Canada

Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter caught and hit clean-up for Team Canada as they shut out Mexico, 4-0, in the Mexicans first ever Olympic softball game.

Rafter went 2-for-4 with an RBI, knocking in the game’s first run, part of a two-run bottom of the first for Canada.

Elisa Cecchetti - Italy

Former TCC Eagle Elisa Cecchetti did not see the field in Italy’s 2-0 loss to the United States.

The U.S. and Canada will play each other Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Sheriff: deputies kill suspect during arrest attempt in Grady County
Thirty people were arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting ring in Lafayette County,...
30 arrested in connection to Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring
FILE PHOTO: Paige Carter-Smith testified last Thursday; her cross-examination took more than...
Paige Carter-Smith and undercover FBI Agent ‘Mike Miller’ testify in Burnette trial
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases;...
Leon County, Florida seeing increase in COVID cases
Leon County Booking Report: July 20, 2021

Latest News

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips speaks at the opening day of ACC Kickoff.
ACC Kickoff: Day 1
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June...
Jill Biden to stop in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics
Paralympian Becca Meyers, left, discusses why she quit Team USA. Her mother, Maria Meyers, is...
Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied
United States players warm up before a women's soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer...
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics