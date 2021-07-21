Tennessee man wanted for murder arrested in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The US Marshals Service says a Tennessee man wanted for murder has been arrested in Tallahassee.

Authorities had been looking for Paul Hayden in connection to a murder that happened in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on June 29. According to detectives from the Chattanooga Police Department, Hayden got in a fight in the 800 block of Dodson Ave. and ended up shooting and killing a man.

Investigators from the US Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force determined Hayden left Tennessee and was possibly hiding out in the area of Midway, Florida.

The US Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force set up surveillance on a family friends’ home in Midway in order to track Hayden, the press release says. At about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, Hayden was seen leaving the home as a passenger in a car, the release says. A woman was driving, and a small child was riding in the back, Marshals say.

Marshals tailed the car from Midway into Tallahassee, with help from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, the release says. LCSO K9 and Aviation units and task force members kept an eye on the car as they waited for the child to be dropped off at a daycare facility.

Once the child was safely removed from the car, US Marshals followed and arrested Hayden without incident in the Walgreen’s parking lot at the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

Hayden was taken to the Leon County Jail and booked in on his outstanding felony warrants.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.