TPD makes 2 arrests in connection with attempted homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and a woman in connection with an attempted homicide Tuesday.

Jeremy Smith, 31, for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hannah Monroe, 26, was arrested for for accessory after the fact.

The incident happened, just after 8:30 p.m. when deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Midyette Road in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, no victims or suspects were initially located, TPD said.

After canvassing the area, deputies located evidence consistent with reports that a shooting had occurred.

Following an investigation, deputies determined the shooting started when the victim, an adult woman who did not sustain any injuries, got into an argument with two suspects outside of her apartment.

One of the suspects, an adult man, began firing at the victim before leaving the scene in a car with the second suspect, an adult woman. According to TPD, the victim and suspects were known to each other.

Deputies developed probable cause and located the two suspects in the 2800 block of North Monroe Street. The suspects were taken into custody on charges ranging from attempted murder to accessory after the fact. Additionally, the firearm used in this shooting was located and seized by officers.

