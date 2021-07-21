Advertisement

TPD makes 2 arrests in connection with attempted homicide

The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and a woman in connection with an...
The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and a woman in connection with an attempted homicide Tuesday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it arrested a man and a woman in connection with an attempted homicide Tuesday.

Jeremy Smith, 31, for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hannah Monroe, 26, was arrested for for accessory after the fact.

The incident happened, just after 8:30 p.m. when deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Midyette Road in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived on scene, no victims or suspects were initially located, TPD said.

After canvassing the area, deputies located evidence consistent with reports that a shooting had occurred.

Following an investigation, deputies determined the shooting started when the victim, an adult woman who did not sustain any injuries, got into an argument with two suspects outside of her apartment.

One of the suspects, an adult man, began firing at the victim before leaving the scene in a car with the second suspect, an adult woman. According to TPD, the victim and suspects were known to each other.

Deputies developed probable cause and located the two suspects in the 2800 block of North Monroe Street. The suspects were taken into custody on charges ranging from attempted murder to accessory after the fact. Additionally, the firearm used in this shooting was located and seized by officers.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Sheriff: deputies kill suspect during arrest attempt in Grady County
Thirty people were arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting ring in Lafayette County,...
30 arrested in connection to Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases;...
Leon County, Florida seeing increase in COVID cases
FILE PHOTO: Paige Carter-Smith testified last Thursday; her cross-examination took more than...
Paige Carter-Smith and undercover FBI Agent ‘Mike Miller’ testify in Burnette trial

Latest News

Authorities had been looking for Paul Hayden in connection to a murder that happened in...
Tennessee man wanted for murder arrested in Tallahassee
Thirty people were arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting ring in Lafayette County,...
30 arrested in connection to Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring
Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring bust
Leon County Booking Report: July 21, 2021