TPD responds to crash on Apalachee Parkway

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
As of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, eastbound lanes on Apalachee Parkway will remain closed from Monroe Street to Myers Park Drive as officers work the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

At this time, TPD said the extent of the injuries are unknown.

