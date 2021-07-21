TPD warning residents of utilities scam circulating in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that is circulating in the city.

According to TPD, residents have reported a scam where a person calls and informs the victim that they will have their utilities disconnected if their overdue bills are not paid immediately. The scammer will leave voice mails with callback numbers that go to recordings that sound exactly like the City of Tallahassee Utilities recording.

Callers are then directed to a certain extension which also has the City Utilities’ recorded information on it. They are eventually connected with a subject who informs them they must purchase gift cards and pay by phone, TPD said.

TPD said to never wire money, purchase gift cards, or provide personal information such as social security numbers or account numbers over the phone, social media or email as this is often requested to carry out these and other types of scams.

If contacted by a scammer, you can report the incident to TPD by calling 850-891-4200.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.