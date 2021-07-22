2nd undercover FBI agent ‘Mike Sweet’ testifying in Burnette trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cross-examination of FBI Agent Mike Miller continued in federal court Thursday morning.

JT Burnette’s defense attorney Tim Jansen focused on a Jan. 2017 meeting in Dallas.

On a recording, Burnette suggested the “developers” use diversification, rather than just private equity. He offered to put up $1 million for the FallsChase project, adding that in his calculations, return on capital would take three and a half to four years, Burnette said on tape.

“He wouldn’t have been able to pay Scott— if he was— for seven to 10 years, right?” Jansen asked Miller.

“He never gave us a timeline,” Miller replied.

During the conversation, Miller asked Burnette “What’s our competitive edge?”

Burnette replies that they own the only 350 acres inside the Capital Circle; Jansen points out that Burnette doesn’t mention Maddox or Carter-Smith.

Undercover agent Mike Sweets then says what Burnette said on that tape is different from what he said in Nashville in 2016. He mentions a phone call between the two after the Vegas trip; Miller testified that he was not aware of a call.

“In Tallahassee, by paying people, you can even put yourself out of a vote,” Burnette says. “Here’s the deal, if you pay Scott Maddox, Scott ain’t gonna vote.”

Jansen argues that statement shows Burnette did not yet know Southern Pines Development was paying Maddox, when at this point they had already sent a check.

In another exhibit, the defense played a recording with no transcript, asking Agent Miller about some of the conversations.

During that meeting in Dallas, Miller testified that it was the first time he directly spoke with Burnette about the checks.

“Let me tell you this, don’t stop,” Burnette tells him. “Scott Maddox is the mafia.”

Burnette tells the agents they messed up, and Sweet said “we opened the door, my bad.”

“Why would he be apologizing if Burnette knew about the checks?” Jansen asked.

Miller testified that Burnette’s face was red and he looked upset.

“He was clearly bothered,” Miller said.

The defense finished its cross-examination of Miller by using recordings to show Maddox’s “vindictive nature,” in Jansen’s words. Maddox described making life difficult for Terry Franklin and Michael Bowman after one refused to donate money to a campaign and the other owed him money.

Cross-examination of Miller lasted until 11 a.m.; the prosecution then took about 45 minutes on redirect.

On redirect, Miller testified it was not unusual that Burnette did not bring up bribes or payments in early meetings.

“I’ve never had a subject talk to me about it in a first meeting,” he said.

Miller also confirmed in response to questioning that Burnette never resisted drinking, never drank beyond the point of comprehension, and was not drinking at the Nashville “couch meeting.”

“Was he the type of person who could be pushed into things?” The prosecution asked.

“No, Mr. Burnette was very confident in everything we talked about,” said Miller.

“Was Scott Maddox a commissioner who could be paid for votes, according to the defendant?” asked the prosecution.

“Yes,” Miller replied.

Miller testified on redirect that in Dallas, Burnette was worried about making Maddox angry if Southern Pines Development stopped paying him.

At about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, FBI Agent “Mike Sweet” took the stand, also testifying under his undercover name.

In transcripts, his name is listed as “Sweets,” but he spelled his name for the court as “Sweet.”

Sweet testified that he recently retired from the FBI after 25 years. He said he was an undercover agent for 20 years.

In his testimony, Sweet described his “legend,” or his backstory. He said he posed as a medical marijuana expert, with previous black market drug connections in cocaine from the 1980s. His character was a primary investor in Southern Pines Development and had invested $10 million in the company.

“JT is a brilliant man, a brilliant man,” said Sweet.” “He didn’t have a lot of extracurricular thoughts outside the business world,” explaining that the undercover agents sometimes struggled to keep up with Burnette.

The prosecution played a 25-minute recording of a July 21, 2016 phone call between Sweet and Burnette.

In the recording, Burnette tried to steer Sweet and Southern Pines Development away from what he believes is a bad property deal: the purchase of Joan Fregly’s property.

He explained how CRA funding works, and he said he is interested in working with the group on developing a piece of land near Cascades Park.

When Sweet asked how they get the land, Burnette said, “let’s talk in person.”

Court resumes at 1:40 p.m.

