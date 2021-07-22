Bobby Bowden battling pancreatic cancer, according to son

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is currently fighting a bout with pancreatic cancer, his son Terry Bowden said on Thursday.

Bowden, the head coach at Louisiana-Monroe, confirmed the diagnosis during Sun Belt media days on ESPN+.

“He got sick about 10 days ago and then we found out he had pancreatic cancer and so we know that’s one of those things that’s probably going to sooner than we want,” Bowden said during an interview with Matt Stewart during ESPN+’s coverage. “We talked with him today, he’s doing pretty good this morning. We appreciate all the prayers and thoughts.”

The family confirmed that Bowden was sick with a terminal illness on Wednesday.

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer accounts for about three percent of all cancers in the U.S. and about seven of all cancer deaths.

