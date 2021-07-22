Family of man involved in Grady Co. officer-involved shooting speaks out

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has identified the man killed in the Grady County officer involved shooting as Jason Lee Fralick.

The 43-year-old husband and father was visiting Cairo from St. Petersburg, according to his mother DeAnne Fralick Roberson.

Roberson said she found out through family that Jason had been killed by deputies Monday night. After reading the GBI release she said she has concerns regarding what officials say happened.

According to the GBI, Grady County deputies were called to a home on the 3000 Block of Pine Park Rd. When they arrived the homeowner allegedly wanted Jason to leave. Officials report that they tried escorting Fralick off the property and things escalated into an attempted arrest. Jason is said to have resisted being handcuffed, fought through taser and pepper spray and got into a patrol car and tried driving away. Jason was shot several times by deputies and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Six times you shoot my son. Six times? He was defenseless. He didn’t have a record. He always respected the law,” said Roberson.

According to family and friends of Jason, he was a loving and kind hearted person. Roberson said that Jason was staying at the home on Pine Park Rd. She believes a misunderstanding led to deputies being called, however when they arrived things took a turn.

“I don’t understand, why couldn’t you shoot the motor of the car? Shoot the tires out? And why did you leave your key in the car?” said Roberson.

The family is demanding the body camera footage to confirm that things happened as reported. The GBI said because this is still an active investigation the footage will not be released until the case is closed and a decision has been made.

