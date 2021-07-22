FAMU offering a $1 million in cash prizes to encourage more students, staff to get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University announced Wednesday that they will be offering $1 million dollars in prizes to encourage students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, their latest effort to make sure everyone is protected when they return this fall.

“iPads, laptops, gift cards, that’s a pretty good deal,” said FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson

Robinson said the university has given more than 13,000 shots to the community, but they are aiming to do more.

“We want to see at least 85% of our student population, faculty and staff get vaccinated,” said Robinson.

Some students say it’s a great way to get more shots in arms.

“Students hear money or cash prizes or anything, they’ll be more excited so that’s a good thing,” said Breanna Hooks.

“I really feel like it would definitely motivate more people to get the vaccine. They’ll be more inclined to get it,” said Reniya Louis.

“I think that’s amazing, and I definitely think that it will encourage more students to go get the vaccine especially because I know that the Delta variant is on the rise and the COVID cases are spiking and it’s really important I really think it’s going to get students out,” said Shakyla Gantt.

robinson wants to remind students they shouldn’t let their guard down because we are still in a pandemic.

“Don’t take it for granted that other folks getting vaccinated is going to help you during this pandemic,” said Robinson.

Students hope their peers will continue to take the virus seriously.

“I’m excited to get my next one because a lot of people aren’t wearing their masks and still not taking it seriously so I think its really big and I think that everybody should get it,” said Shakyla Gantt.

The million dollars comes from a portion of CARES funding they received from the federal government.

FAMU plans to give out the prizes until the end of this year. Their COVID vaccine and testing site are open Monday through Saturday.

