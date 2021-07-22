Advertisement

FSU preparing for a return to normal

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s going to be more students coming to Florida State University for the first time than any time in history. Add that to the feeling the pandemic could be over, which could be a recipe for disaster.

Florida State is expecting up to 7,000 new freshmen this fall and an additional 7,000 returning sophomores who weren’t on campus last year because of the pandemic.

“There adrenaline for everybody to get back together, and with that adrenaline, anything can happen,” said FSU Student Body President Nastassia Janvier.

At a forum, graduate students, university and community leaders outlined what a full return to campus will be like.

“We are recommending masks if you are indoors,” said Executive Director of University Housing Shannon Staten.

All 6,700 dorm slots will be full.

Students must be cleared to move in, either by proving they have been vaccinated or by getting tested.

“Anyone who is positive for COVID has to isolate off campus,” said Staten.

Students are going to be encourage to social distance in the outdoors and have as much outdoor activity as possible. Bar owners in nearby college town are predicting a big year.

“Could be one of our largest quarters, three and four, to date,” said Jason Burroughs, owner of Township Tallahassee.

Student Government is launching a program it is calling ‘Angel Drink.’

“For example, you would say starfruit, and you would order starfruit and this would specifically signal for the servers, ‘I need help, I need assistance,’” said Janvier.

Deputy Chief of FSU’s police department Major Justin Maloy said officers’ focus won’t be on underage drinking.

“We’re focused on the bigger picture of crime in our community,” said Maloy.

The big picture includes being aware in new surroundings, keeping heads out of phones while crossing the street and protecting personal property, all skills many lost during the pandemic.

Tallahassee and surrounding Leon County rank sixth in the state in per-capita crime in crime figures for 2020.

First time-arriving college students are often unsuspecting targets.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway.
TPD responds to crash on Apalachee Parkway
Authorities had been looking for Paul Hayden in connection to a murder that happened in...
Tennessee man wanted for murder arrested in Tallahassee

Latest News

A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Tallahassee woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash
Undercover FBI agent Mike Miller finished his testimony before the first break of the day.
Burnette Trial Day 7: Maddox questioned whether fake developers were FBI agents on Vegas trip
The event will be Saturday in Lake Park.
Once homeless, man extends helping hand to Valdosta’s less fortunate
Taree Lamott Armstrong, 30, pled guilty to multiple drug-trafficking offenses.
Haines City man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking in Tallahassee
Florida A&M University is awarding $1 million dollars in prizes for students who get their...
FAMU offering a $1 million in cash prizes to encourage more students, staff to get vaccinated