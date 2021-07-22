FSU preparing for a return to normal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s going to be more students coming to Florida State University for the first time than any time in history. Add that to the feeling the pandemic could be over, which could be a recipe for disaster.

Florida State is expecting up to 7,000 new freshmen this fall and an additional 7,000 returning sophomores who weren’t on campus last year because of the pandemic.

“There adrenaline for everybody to get back together, and with that adrenaline, anything can happen,” said FSU Student Body President Nastassia Janvier.

At a forum, graduate students, university and community leaders outlined what a full return to campus will be like.

“We are recommending masks if you are indoors,” said Executive Director of University Housing Shannon Staten.

All 6,700 dorm slots will be full.

Students must be cleared to move in, either by proving they have been vaccinated or by getting tested.

“Anyone who is positive for COVID has to isolate off campus,” said Staten.

Students are going to be encourage to social distance in the outdoors and have as much outdoor activity as possible. Bar owners in nearby college town are predicting a big year.

“Could be one of our largest quarters, three and four, to date,” said Jason Burroughs, owner of Township Tallahassee.

Student Government is launching a program it is calling ‘Angel Drink.’

“For example, you would say starfruit, and you would order starfruit and this would specifically signal for the servers, ‘I need help, I need assistance,’” said Janvier.

Deputy Chief of FSU’s police department Major Justin Maloy said officers’ focus won’t be on underage drinking.

“We’re focused on the bigger picture of crime in our community,” said Maloy.

The big picture includes being aware in new surroundings, keeping heads out of phones while crossing the street and protecting personal property, all skills many lost during the pandemic.

Tallahassee and surrounding Leon County rank sixth in the state in per-capita crime in crime figures for 2020.

First time-arriving college students are often unsuspecting targets.

