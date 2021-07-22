Advertisement

FSU’s Listen Camp provides community for kids with hearing loss

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many of us take our sense of hearing for granted. However, three out of every 1,000 children are born with a permanent hearing problem, according to the Florida department of health.

The FSU Speech and Hearing Clinic helps these kids find a sense of community through Listen Camp.

Throughout the week-long program, participants make arts and crafts, go swimming and learn self advocacy skills, such as how to speak up for themselves when they can’t hear someone.

“My favorite part about the camp is just seeing the smiles on their faces and hearing them talk to me,” Linda Sasser, who leads the camp, said. “One little boy just told me ‘Hurry up Sasser.’ And I loved that. Just hearing them be able to communicate with me with beautiful speech and language.”

Sasser says high-powered hearing devices like cochlear implants allow these children to live relatively normal lives. Still, many of them are the only students in their school who wear hearing devices, and the camp allows them to find a community of kids who are in the same situation.

Parents of children with hearing loss can contact the clinic to learn more about its speech and language therapy programs.

