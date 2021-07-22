Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway.
TPD responds to crash on Apalachee Parkway
Authorities had been looking for Paul Hayden in connection to a murder that happened in...
Tennessee man wanted for murder arrested in Tallahassee

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has identified the man killed in the Grady County officer...
Family of man involved in Grady Co. officer-involved shooting speaks out
A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Tallahassee woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
Undercover FBI agent Mike Miller finished his testimony before the first break of the day.
Burnette Trial Day 7: Maddox questioned whether fake developers were FBI agents on Vegas trip
The event will be Saturday in Lake Park.
Once homeless, man extends helping hand to Valdosta’s less fortunate