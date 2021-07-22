Haines City man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Haines City man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking in Tallahassee, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody announced in a press release Thursday.

Taree Lamott Armstrong, 30, pled guilty to multiple drug-trafficking offenses.

According to court documents, on March 25, 2020, Armstrong was stopped by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper for having a license plate attached to the wrong car.

During the traffic stop, the trooper found approximately $1520 and two bags of marijuana in Armstrong’s pockets. A search of Armstrong’s car revealed cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, 43.6 grams of methamphetamine, and 2.25 pounds of marijuana.

Armstrong was arrested on state charges and released on bond, documents say.

On July 2, 2020, Armstrong was a passenger in a traffic crash that happened in Tallahassee. During the accident investigation, Tallahassee Police Department deputies discovered that Armstrong attempted to hide two black bags which contained marijuana, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as $1453 in Armstrong’s pockets.

Armstrong was arrested on state charges and was again released on bond.

On August 4, 2020, Armstrong was federally indicted for the previous drug-related charges.

Armstrong was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the Florida Highway Patrol, on August 6, 2020, to address those federal charges.

Upon his arrest, agents seized methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, approximately $1160 in cash and two digital scales from his vehicle.

In total, Armstrong’s prior criminal history includes nine felony convictions.

