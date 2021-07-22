Advertisement

Health care workers say COVID-19 deaths are preventable

RN Jennifer Risner is concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases.
RN Jennifer Risner is concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases.(WAFF)
By Caroline Klapp and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – Health care workers say more and more patients with COVID-19 wish they had gotten vaccinated.

WAFF reports that a nurse who works at a hospital in Athens said several people were admitted this week suffering from the virus.

“We’re seeing a lot of sick people come in and that’s very, very scary for our future,” RN Jennifer Risner said.

Risner treated the first patient with COVID-19 at Athens Limestone Hospital in 2020. She said it’s been grueling and is concerned we are heading down a dangerous path again.

“I’ve seen more deaths this year than I’ve ever seen in my nursing career. And it doesn’t get easy – it gets a little harder every time,” Risner said.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital say many patients are asking for the vaccine when it’s too late. A vaccine can’t undo the virus once you have it and you can only get the shot when you’re healthy again.

While Risner understands it’s a personal choice, she would hate to see a loved one check into the hospital for simply not wanting to get vaccinated.

“I feel like if you put yourself in my shoes, and see what I’ve seen behind the scenes, that I do think that you’d change your mind about being vaccinated,” Risner said.

The hospital’s chief of staff, Dr. Matthew Hanserd, said he’s had to answer incredibly tough questions throughout his career.

When a husband recently asked Hanserd what he could have done to prevent his wife from dying, he simply told the man she could have been vaccinated.

“It’s rare in my line of work that I can give things that are rock solid,” Hanserd explained. “But in her case, she’d still be with us.”

Hanserd urges anyone who has questions about the vaccine to talk to their health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway.
TPD responds to crash on Apalachee Parkway
Authorities had been looking for Paul Hayden in connection to a murder that happened in...
Tennessee man wanted for murder arrested in Tallahassee

Latest News

AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
Bobby Bowden battling pancreatic cancer, according to son
A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard; an...
Thieves caught on camera stealing kitten from man’s backyard
A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard; an...
Thieves caught on camera stealing cat from man’s backyard
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
Two teens were riding the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey when a...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride