Local, state leaders show outpouring of support following Bobby Bowden illness announcement

Following former Florida State University Football coach Bobby Bowden’s announcement that he is terminally ill, local and state leaders are showing an outpouring of support.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following former Florida State University Football coach Bobby Bowden’s announcement that he is terminally ill, local and state leaders are showing an outpouring of support.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey Tweeted, “One of a kind. Tallahassee loves you, Coach.”

U.S. Senator and former Florida Governor Rick Scott Tweeted, “Coach Bowden is a Florida legend and his faith and character have been an example to all. This diagnosis is deeply saddening. Ann and I are praying for him and his family.”

Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) wrote on Twitter, “Bobby Bowden is a football legend and means a great deal to the entire Seminole nation and the city of Tallahassee. Please join me in praying for Bobby and the Bowden family during this difficult time. God bless you, Coach!”

FSU President John Thrasher released the following statement on his Twitter: “Jean and I are deeply saddened about the news on our friend, the legendary Bobby Bowden, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to Bobby, Ann and the entire Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with dignity, class and a sense of humor. Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike. He is beloved by the FSU family.”

FSU Head Football Coach Mike Norvell Tweeted Wednesday afternoon:

FSU Athletics Director David Coburn released the following statement:

“Bobby Bowden has meant everything to Florida State athletics and so much to college football in general. He has influenced so many people beyond just the players he coached, and the staff who had the privilege of working with him. He is a part of the heart and soul of FSU, but it goes beyond even that – he is a big part of the history of the game. Anyone who has had the opportunity to be around Coach Bowden knows what it is like to know a person who has his priorities in the right order, who loves life and values integrity and honor.”

U.S. Representative Al Lawson Tweeted, “Praying for Coach Bowden & his family as they deal with this devastating news. The legacy he built at Florida State has been like no other. He was more than a coach, but a mentor, leader & friend. My heart is with his loved ones & the entire FSU community.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

