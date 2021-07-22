Advertisement

Miniature horses return home from uplifting first responders and families in Surfside

Magic is one of the horses making people smile.
Magic is one of the horses making people smile.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gentle Carousel is a non-profit organization where they take 20 or more therapy horses around the nation to give victims and their families a sense of relief.

They went to Surfside with their horse “Magic,” spending time comforting families and first responders after the building collapse.

On Thursday, they read to children as part of their summer reading program.

Jorge Garcia-Bengochea the executive director said meeting the victims is very rewarding.

“These are usually very intense situations that we’re visiting with so you know you have a little horse prancing and come in and maybe put it’s muzzle upon the bed it gives people an opportunity to smile. It’s almost like they have permission to laugh again.”

They also visit hospitals to raise the spirits of children battling various conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway.
TPD responds to crash on Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reopens COVID unit

Latest News

A portion of Interstate-75 in Lowndes County will be closed for several weeks due to a...
Portion of I-75 in Lowndes Co. to close for several weeks
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has identified the man killed in the Grady County officer...
Family of man involved in Grady Co. officer-involved shooting speaks out
A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Tallahassee woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash
Undercover FBI agent Mike Miller finished his testimony before the first break of the day.
Burnette Trial Day 7: Maddox questioned whether fake developers were FBI agents on Vegas trip