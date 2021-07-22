School start dates around the Big Bend and South Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2021-22 school year is right around the corner — so WCTV has compiled a list of starting dates for districts in our area.
Find your county in the list below.
BIG BEND
- Franklin County: August 9
- Hamilton County: August 10
- Jackson County: August 10
- Lafayette County: August 10
- Madison County: August 10
- Suwannee County: August 10
- Leon County: August 11
- Jefferson County: August 11
- Taylor County: August 11
- Calhoun County: August 12
- Liberty County: August 12
- Wakulla County: August 12
- Gadsden County: August 16
SOUTH GEORGIA
- Miller County: August 2
- Lanier County: August 4
- Seminole County: August 4
- Clinch County: August 5
- Echols County: August 6
- Lowndes County: August 6
- Brooks County: August 9
- Thomas County: August 9
- Decatur County: August 11
- Grady County: September 1
