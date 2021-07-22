Advertisement

School start dates around the Big Bend and South Georgia

The first day of school is approaching fast -- find the start date for your district in the...
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2021-22 school year is right around the corner — so WCTV has compiled a list of starting dates for districts in our area.

Find your county in the list below.

BIG BEND

  • Franklin County: August 9
  • Hamilton County: August 10
  • Jackson County: August 10
  • Lafayette County: August 10
  • Madison County: August 10
  • Suwannee County: August 10
  • Leon County: August 11
  • Jefferson County: August 11
  • Taylor County: August 11
  • Calhoun County: August 12
  • Liberty County: August 12
  • Wakulla County: August 12
  • Gadsden County: August 16

SOUTH GEORGIA

  • Miller County: August 2
  • Lanier County: August 4
  • Seminole County: August 4
  • Clinch County: August 5
  • Echols County: August 6
  • Lowndes County: August 6
  • Brooks County: August 9
  • Thomas County: August 9
  • Decatur County: August 11
  • Grady County: September 1

