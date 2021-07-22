School start dates around the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2021-22 school year is right around the corner — so WCTV has compiled a list of starting dates for districts in our area.

Find your county in the list below.

BIG BEND

Franklin County: August 9

Hamilton County: August 10

Jackson County: August 10

Lafayette County: August 10

Madison County: August 10

Suwannee County: August 10

Leon County: August 11

Jefferson County: August 11

Taylor County: August 11

Calhoun County: August 12

Liberty County: August 12

Wakulla County: August 12

Gadsden County: August 16

SOUTH GEORGIA

Miller County: August 2

Lanier County: August 4

Seminole County: August 4

Clinch County: August 5

Echols County: August 6

Lowndes County: August 6

Brooks County: August 9

Thomas County: August 9

Decatur County: August 11

Grady County: September 1

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.