Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reopens COVID unit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is reopening its COVID-19 unit as North Florida sees a dramatic increase in coronavirus hospitalizations.

“Re-opening this unit allows us to provide the best care for more COVID-positive patients in a centralized, negative-pressure unit versus individual negative-pressure rooms,” said Stephanie Derzypolski, Vice President at TMH, in a statement.

With the COVID unit back open, the hospital is no longer accepting new elective surgery cases that require an inpatient bed stay, through Friday, July 30. All pre-scheduled and outpatient procedures will continue as normal, according to the hospital.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best tool to protect people from getting COVID-19 or becoming severely ill from the virus, including reducing the risk of hospitalization and death,” said Derzypolski.

