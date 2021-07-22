Advertisement

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reopens COVID unit

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is reopening its COVID-19 unit as North Florida sees a dramatic increase in coronavirus hospitalizations.

“Re-opening this unit allows us to provide the best care for more COVID-positive patients in a centralized, negative-pressure unit versus individual negative-pressure rooms,” said Stephanie Derzypolski, Vice President at TMH, in a statement.

With the COVID unit back open, the hospital is no longer accepting new elective surgery cases that require an inpatient bed stay, through Friday, July 30. All pre-scheduled and outpatient procedures will continue as normal, according to the hospital.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the best tool to protect people from getting COVID-19 or becoming severely ill from the virus, including reducing the risk of hospitalization and death,” said Derzypolski.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway.
TPD responds to crash on Apalachee Parkway
Authorities had been looking for Paul Hayden in connection to a murder that happened in...
Tennessee man wanted for murder arrested in Tallahassee

Latest News

Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch shares COVID-19 experience
Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health are teaming to give away $15,000 between six people who...
Statewide Coronavirus task force aims to increase vaccination rates to 70%
FILE PHOTO: Thursday’s Shots at the Shop took place at Fade Barbershop on South Adams Street in...
TMH and CRMC: ‘We cannot stress enough the importance of becoming vaccinated’
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school