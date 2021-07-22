Advertisement

Tallahassee woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash

A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Capitola Road, west of Misty Blue Lane, when a car crossed the center line of the roadway and entered the westbound lane. The car in the westbound lane was unable to exit the lane and the two cars collided.

FHP said the first car rotated clockwise before coming to a final rest.

The second car had one passenger. The driver of this car as well as the passenger were left with minor injuries.

Next of kin notification has not been made and is pending until family members can be located, according to FHP.

