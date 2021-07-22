TallyToTokyo: Canada, Italy drop Day 2 matches

TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - The final day of competition before the Opening Ceremony is in the books and three athletes with local ties hit the softball diamond on the second day of softball action.

Softball

Kaleigh Rafter - Canada

Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter caught and hit clean-up for Team Canada in a shutout defeat against the United States, 1-0.

Rafter went 0-for-3, striking out twice, including a strikeout to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Canada is now 1-1 in the Olympic tournament.

Haylie McCleney - United States

Florida A&M strength and conditioning coach Haylie McCleney went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored the only run of the game for the U.S. in their one-run win over Canada, scoring on an Amanda Chidester RBI single with two out in the top of the fifth inning. The U.S. is now 2-0 in the Olympic touranment.

Elisa Cecchetti - Italy

Former TCC Eagle Elisa Cecchetti did not see the field in Italy’s 1-0 loss to Australia. Italy is now 0-2 in the Olympic tournament.

