Advertisement

#TallyToTokyo: Canada, Italy drop Day 2 matches

United States' Haylie McCleney reacts during the softball game between the United States and...
United States' Haylie McCleney reacts during the softball game between the United States and Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Fukushima , Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - The final day of competition before the Opening Ceremony is in the books and three athletes with local ties hit the softball diamond on the second day of softball action.

Softball

Kaleigh Rafter - Canada

Former Florida State catcher Kaleigh Rafter caught and hit clean-up for Team Canada in a shutout defeat against the United States, 1-0.

Rafter went 0-for-3, striking out twice, including a strikeout to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Canada is now 1-1 in the Olympic tournament.

Haylie McCleney - United States

Florida A&M strength and conditioning coach Haylie McCleney went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored the only run of the game for the U.S. in their one-run win over Canada, scoring on an Amanda Chidester RBI single with two out in the top of the fifth inning. The U.S. is now 2-0 in the Olympic touranment.

Elisa Cecchetti - Italy

Former TCC Eagle Elisa Cecchetti did not see the field in Italy’s 1-0 loss to Australia. Italy is now 0-2 in the Olympic tournament.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases;...
Leon County, Florida seeing increase in COVID cases
Leon County Booking Report: July 21, 2021

Latest News

First lady of the U.S. Jill Biden poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Jill Biden in Tokyo for Olympic Games, meets prime minister
Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased...
Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open
This undated photo released by Tokyo 2020 shows Kentaro Kobayashi, a key director of the Tokyo...
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June...
Jill Biden stops in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics