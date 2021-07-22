Advertisement

Trial: Suspended Georgia insurance chief convicted of fraud



By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) - A jury has convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner of all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against him at his trial.  

Jurors returned the guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon against Jim Beck. He was convicted of charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

He had been indicted months after taking office in 2019.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Beck orchestrated a scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck had managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before he took office. 

