1 left in critical condition following shooting, stabbing in Marianna

One person is in critical condition following a Friday morning shooting and stabbing.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIANNA Fla. (WCTV) - One person is in critical condition following a Friday morning shooting and stabbing, the Marianna Police Department said in a press release.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. when officers responded to the 4300 Block of Woodberry Road in reference to a person who possibly had a gunshot wound and stab wounds.

During the investigation, officers and investigators learned that the subject went to a house and went inside the house where they were confronted by the homeowner. The homeowner did not know the subject and attempted to get the subject out of the house. The homeowner then used a knife to defend themselves and get the subject out of the house.

The subject was stabbed by the homeowner, who MPD said was defending themselves.

It was later learned that the subject had a gunshot wound prior to going into the house. The homeowner was unaware the subject was suffering from a gunshot wound when they tried entering the house.

The victim was flown to a local hospital.

MPD says the investigating is active and ongoing. If you have any information related to this incident, contact MPD at (850) 526-3125 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850) 526-5000.

