2 women charged in connection to Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two women were arrested in connection to a Valdosta homicide that happened Monday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Da’briana Reynolds, 19, was charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of Kileal Floyd, 21.

Jakhari Daniels, 21, was charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal and tampering with evidence.

The two women were arrested on Tuesday, according to VPD.

“The offenders were familiar with the victim, however, the motive of the incident is not being released as the investigation continues and the possibility of additional charges being made in the case exists,” VPD officials said.

Both were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

