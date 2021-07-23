Advertisement

Burnette trial day 8: 2nd undercover FBI agent finishes testimony, cross-examination begins

A courtroom sketch of JT Burnette's defense attorney, Tim Jansen.
A courtroom sketch of JT Burnette's defense attorney, Tim Jansen.(Christopher Rivera)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Day eight of the JT Burnette trial began with Undercover FBI Agent Mike Sweet back on the stand.

Sweet testified about a phone call with Burnette days after they returned from Las Vegas. He said he believed Burnette’s statements on the call were “false exculpatory statements.”

“I just don’t, I don’t want you to think you can effectively pay these people and get a vote,” Burnette said on the call. “I don’t want you to think you can write a check and get what you want. I have never done it before.”

RELATED: Burnette Trial Day 7: Maddox questioned whether fake developers were FBI agents on Vegas trip

Sweet said on the stand he believed Burnette was trying to absolve himself, and the statements were completely contrary to things he had said previously.

“This call was completely out of the blue,” said Sweet.

Burnette and the undercover agents traveled to Dallas in Jan. 2017.

At a recording of that meeting, the group talked about FallsChase.

“How do you know it’s economically viable?” One of the agents asked.

“These people are my ******* friends!” Burnette replied. “It’s a professional, transactional partnership.”

Burnette also told the agents “all of the other home builders are going to support going away from Steve [Ghazvini].”

When the agents say they are sending checks to Maddox, Burnette says, “let me tell you, don’t stop that.”

He tells the agents Maddox will “burn their house down” if they stop paying.

Sweet testified that it was his understanding that Burnette remaining in the deal was contingent upon Southern Pines Development continuing to pay Maddox.

Sweet’s testimony wrapped up at 10:15 a.m. He is now in cross-examination.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Tallahassee woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
Bobby Bowden battling pancreatic cancer, according to son
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reopens COVID unit
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Source: NBC12)
GCSO warning residents of Publix 90th anniversary celebration giveaway scam

Latest News

Leon County Schools prepare for upcoming academic year
Camp Challenger campers conduct rocket launch at FSU-FAMU College of Engineering
What’s Brewing? July 23, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: July 23, 2021