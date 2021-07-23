Advertisement

Camp Challenger campers conduct rocket launch at FSU-FAMU College of Engineering

Two days after Jeff Bezos’ trip to space, kids at Camp Challenger launched their own rockets...
Two days after Jeff Bezos’ trip to space, kids at Camp Challenger launched their own rockets into the sky.(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two days after Jeff Bezos’ trip to space, kids at Camp Challenger launched their own rockets into the sky. They set up their launch pad outside Florida A&M University and Florida State University’s College of Engineering Thursday.

Each participant put an egg in their rocket to simulate a human passenger. Their goal: keep the egg intact.

These campers spent the past week at the challenger learning center studying the theory behind rocket launches and finally building their own.

“When you have young kids who get inspired, they start dreaming,” David Fierro, Communications Manager for the Challenger Learning Center said. “You know, ‘I’d like to be part of the mission to Mars.’ Then they equate that to ‘I need to do good in math and science and I need to pay attention in school,’ so it’s a full circle.”

Fierro hopes this camp inspires these kids to pursue careers in science and technology.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on scene of a traffic crash on Apalachee Parkway.
TPD responds to crash on Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reopens COVID unit

Latest News

With COVID-19 cases rising, the district is implementing a mask-optional policy but strongly...
Leon County Schools prepare for upcoming academic year
A portion of Interstate-75 in Lowndes County will be closed for several weeks due to a...
Portion of I-75 in Lowndes Co. to close for several weeks
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has identified the man killed in the Grady County officer...
Family of man involved in Grady Co. officer-involved shooting speaks out
A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Tallahassee woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash