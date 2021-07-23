Camp Challenger campers conduct rocket launch at FSU-FAMU College of Engineering

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two days after Jeff Bezos’ trip to space, kids at Camp Challenger launched their own rockets into the sky. They set up their launch pad outside Florida A&M University and Florida State University’s College of Engineering Thursday.

Each participant put an egg in their rocket to simulate a human passenger. Their goal: keep the egg intact.

These campers spent the past week at the challenger learning center studying the theory behind rocket launches and finally building their own.

“When you have young kids who get inspired, they start dreaming,” David Fierro, Communications Manager for the Challenger Learning Center said. “You know, ‘I’d like to be part of the mission to Mars.’ Then they equate that to ‘I need to do good in math and science and I need to pay attention in school,’ so it’s a full circle.”

Fierro hopes this camp inspires these kids to pursue careers in science and technology.

