Celebrating for a cause: caretaker throws special celebration for 83-year-old woman

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Karen Morris celebrated her 83rd birthday with her friends, neighbors and caretakers.

Morris’ caretaker of 20 years, Linda Clemons, is moving away and wanted to have one last celebration before she left, while also raising money for a new electric bed chair so Morris can get around on her own.

Clemons said she wanted to make the day as special as possible

“I want her to remember the love from me and her staff and some of her neighbors that worked hard to make this event be,” Clemons explained. “And I want her to remember that I love her and there is nothing I wouldn’t do for her.”

The group also also fundraising to send Morris on a weekend trip to either Busch Gardens or Wild Adventures so she can see some of her family’s animals.

