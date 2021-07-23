Holocaust Education Resource Council creates butterfly garden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday, the Holocaust Education Resource Council remembered a dark history.

Students at Maclay High School received a lesson on the history of the Holocaust and planted flowers in front of the HERC building. These flowers will eventually attract butterflies. Barbara Goldstein, executive director of HERC, says the inspiration comes from a book called “I never saw another butterfly.”

“It was written by children that were prisoners in the concentration camp Terezin in Czechoslovakia during the Holocaust,” Goldstein said. “And so the students learn about the meaning of the butterfly, how butterflies were free but the prisoners were not.”

Goldstein says this kind of Holocaust education is important to help combat anti-Semitism and avoid repeating the tragedies of the past.

She plans to plant even more flowers outside the HERC building in the future, hoping to create a beautiful butterfly garden.

