Advertisement

Holocaust Education Resource Council creates butterfly garden

Students plant butterfly garden
Students plant butterfly garden(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Friday, the Holocaust Education Resource Council remembered a dark history.

Students at Maclay High School received a lesson on the history of the Holocaust and planted flowers in front of the HERC building. These flowers will eventually attract butterflies. Barbara Goldstein, executive director of HERC, says the inspiration comes from a book called “I never saw another butterfly.”

“It was written by children that were prisoners in the concentration camp Terezin in Czechoslovakia during the Holocaust,” Goldstein said. “And so the students learn about the meaning of the butterfly, how butterflies were free but the prisoners were not.”

Goldstein says this kind of Holocaust education is important to help combat anti-Semitism and avoid repeating the tragedies of the past.

She plans to plant even more flowers outside the HERC building in the future, hoping to create a beautiful butterfly garden.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tallahassee woman, 55, was killed in a car crash around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
Tallahassee woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
Bobby Bowden battling pancreatic cancer, according to son
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reopens COVID unit
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a Wednesday evening Tweet that she has tested...
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine earlier this year
The store will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Source: NBC12)
GCSO warning residents of Publix 90th anniversary celebration giveaway scam

Latest News

One person is in critical condition following a Friday morning shooting and stabbing.
1 left in critical condition following shooting, stabbing in Marianna
The skulls were then assessed by the State Archaeologist and were determined to be of Native...
Skulls found at Lake Jackson determined to be of Native American ancestry
Friday, Karen Morris celebrated her 83rd birthday with her friends, neighbors and caretakers.
Celebrating for a cause: caretaker throws special celebration for 83-year-old woman
Meteorologist Hannah Messier takes a look at the forecast for your evening of Friday, July 23,...
Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 23, 2021