JCSO investigating rash of catalytic converter thefts

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

In June, a car dealership in Marianna has several catalytic convertors that were stolen from vehicles located on the property.

Freddie Jones of Marianna was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with grand theft. Jones was interviewed and admitted to his involvement in the theft of the catalytic converters and was the first arrest made related to the investigation, according to JCSO.

JCSO learned that within 48 hours of the theft at the car dealership, Jones had travelled out of state and sold nine catalytic convertors that matched the exact makes and models of the vehicles that the catalytic convertors were taken from. He was later located at the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he was being held on unrelated charges.

The investigation into the thefts of catalytic convertor thefts is ongoing and other suspects are being sought at this time, JCSO said.

Anyone with any information regarding thefts of catalytic converters or similar incidents is asked to contact JCSO at 850-482-9624 or anonymously through Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

