Leon County Schools prepare for upcoming academic year

With COVID-19 cases rising, the district is implementing a mask-optional policy but strongly recommends unvaccinated students and staff wear masks.(WCAX)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 30,000 Leon County students are returning to the classroom in just three weeks.

With COVID-19 cases rising, the district is implementing a mask-optional policy but strongly recommends unvaccinated students and staff wear masks. During the height of the pandemic, the district set up digital learning academies.

While these academies won’t be operating this fall, parents do have the option to enroll their kids in the Leon County Virtual School.

“With the digital academy set up last year, each student was able to have an online class specific to the school they were attending,” said Chris Petley, a spokesperson Leon County Schools. “Leon County Virtual Schools operates as its own school. So the benchmarks and the timeline and the pacing of what they’re teaching is going to be very different than say if your student was at DeSoto Trail Elementary.”

Petley sayid nearly 80% of Leon County School staff have been vaccinated. The first day of school is August 11, but registration for the virtual school will stay open until September, giving parents the option to make a last minute change if necessary.

