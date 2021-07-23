QB battle between Milton, Travis on everyone’s mind at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCTV) - Throughout ACC Kickoff this week, the dominant headline was head coaches’ thoughts on the new NIL rules throughout the NCAA.

When it came to Florida State, though, the question on everyone’s mind was more focused on how the Seminoles will look on the field: More specifically, who will be under center.

Both incumbent Jordan Travis and UCF transfer McKenzie Milton were in attendance for the ‘Noles Thursday, speaking about the great relationship they’ve performed.

The pair touted placing team success over personal accolades and a focus on winning.

Milton, who enters with a reputation that speaks for itself, says he came to Tallahassee to win and help build something.

“Just getting one percent better each day. That’s what we always preach and just keep climbing together,” he said. “We want to reach our max potential. But potential means you haven’t done anything yet. We have to go out there, execute. You know, we can think that we are going to be great, but you have to go prove it on game days. We can’t mark it at 10 wins, 12 wins, you know what I mean? It’s just us being the best we can possibly be.”

FSU head coach Mike Norvell called both guys playmakers who bring different skillsets to the table.

He says he’s had success in the past with two quarterback systems but did not announce a definite Week 1 starter in Charlotte.

