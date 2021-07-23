Skulls found at Lake Jackson determined to be of Native American ancestry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The two human skulls that were discovered in early June at Lake Jackson have been determined to be of Native American ancestry, the Florida Department of State confirmed to WCTV Friday.

On June 23, the skulls were determined to be an “archaeological find and of historical origin.”

The skulls were then assessed by the State Archaeologist and were determined to be of Native American ancestry dating to the 1400-1600s and are originally from the mid-western United States, according to FDS.

Under Section 872.05, Florida Statutes, the State will take jurisdiction of the remains and will undergo Federal compliance of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act to determine final disposition.

