Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Chef Albert

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup mayonnaise

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

½ cup spinach, cooked and drained

1 can (14 ounce) artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a small baking dish by buttering the sides and bottom.

In a bowl, mix the cream cheese, mayonnaise, parmesan cheese, garlic, basil, garlic salt, salt and pepper. Once combined fold in the artichoke hearts and spinach. Transfer the mixture into the small baking dish. Top with mozzarella cheese. Bake for about 25 minutes or until hot, bubbly, and lightly browned.

Serve with tortilla chips or pita chips. Enjoy!

